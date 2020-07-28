OM – A Valence boss shreds Longoria, new DS in Marseille

Pablo Longoria, who was recently named sports director at OM, not only kept friends in Valencia.

On Sunday, the Olympique de Marseille finally ended the tension by appointing Pablo Longoria “head of football”, understands the sports director. Initially, the feedback from Spain was extremely positive on those who left Valencia in September last year. Until today.

Vicente Rodriguez, technical secretary of the Spanish club, who therefore worked with Longoria during his stay, does not have fond memories of his former colleague. The exact opposite. So I call him “solve”, who would even have it “Scammed” !

“It shows what kind of person he is …”

“He showed nothing in Valencia because it was Mateu Alemany, the ex-general manager and Marcelino, the ex-coach, who took care of the transfers.”, Rodriguez first recalled at the microphone on the Cadena Ser, before using much more unclean words …

“He tore and beat me. One day I took him and told him I did not want to work with him anymore. He did not dare tell Mateu about it. It shows what kind of person he is: a coward and a liar”, concluded Rodriguez, who could also have difficulty digesting his former colleague’s resignation.