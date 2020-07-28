PSG, Abdou Diallo talks about his return to education

Operated for a herniated disc on June 5, the Paris defender resumed group assembly this week.

Abdou Diallo gradually regains his emotions. Operated for a herniated disc on June 5, the Paris defender resumed collective training this week. He trusts his rehabilitation and his return to the field after several months of inactivity with the group.

“I had a herniated disc. It affects the lower vertebrae. I do not know how it happened, it came gradually, I had pain in my back and right leg. I chose to have surgery, because it was the best way to come back. to a very high level “, explains Abdou Diallo on PSG’s website.

“Ideally, I would have had the operation one day after the match against Dortmund, but with the crisis, hospitals were reserved for people affected by the virus, which is completely normal., he specifies. We had to wait longer than expected and suddenly everything is postponed. “

🔙🗣️ Abdou Diallo, returning from injury, trust his rehabilitation and talk about the upcoming deadlines 💪 – Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) July 28, 2020

Former Borussen adds “it was a pleasure” to resume training with their partners, in particular “After so much time blocked at home and in bed, it’s great to be able to move and exert without feeling the pain. I resumed in part with the group last week, with warm-ups, toros and tactics. My goal was to get back with the squad on 100% this week, which is the case. “

Even if the recovery goes smoothly, Abdou Diallo should be out of step to appear in the group on Friday against Lyon in the Coupe de la Ligue final.