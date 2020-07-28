Spain confirms that it is a “safe” country for tourists

The Spanish government confirmed on Tuesday, July 28, that the country was “safe” for tourists despite the sharp recovery in the epidemic. which led France, Germany and the United Kingdom to advise against traveling to certain Iberian regions or re-establishing quarantine.

While the resumption of the coronavirus epidemic is confirmed in Spain, on Tuesday 28 July, Germany advised its citizens not to go on holiday in the most affected Iberian regions.

The German government has therefore called for avoiding “unnecessary” and tourist trips to Aragon, Navarre and Catalonia, a coastal region popular with European tourists.

This warning comes after the one from France on Friday, which recommended avoiding Catalonia, and especially the United Kingdom, which on Sunday reimpressed a two-week quarantine for travelers returning from Spain.

Boris Johnson does not want to hear anything

A measure with serious consequences for the world’s second largest tourist destination, where the British represent the largest tourist contingent.

The head of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, criticized it on Monday night, calling it “inappropriate” and stressing that some very touristy Spanish regions such as the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands are “safer than Britain”.

“We can not talk (…) about a second generalized wave in our country,” Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Tuesday.

According to government spokeswoman Maria Jesus Montero, Spain is “a safe destination that has prepared and strengthened to meet the virus and new outbreaks”.

But British Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended his government’s decision on Tuesday in the face of “signs of a second wave” of the new coronavirus in Europe.





Covid-19 in Spain: the re-emergence of cases worries its European neighbors

The bar with 280,000 cases crossed

Spain, which officially counts more than 28,400 deaths caused by the pandemic, has seen the number of cases jump in recent weeks.

According to the latest report released on Tuesday, in the last seven days, an average of more than 1,800 new cases have been detected in two thirds of Aragon and Catalonia. A figure that more than tripled in two weeks to bring the amount of pollution to 280,610, according to information released on Tuesday by the Ministry of Health.

Faced with the risk, the Spanish regions continue to take steps to contain the epidemic. It thus decided in Madrid on Tuesday, like almost all other regions, to reinforce the obligatory character of having the mask on the street and “on the terraces”. Meetings should also be limited to ten people.

This region also has two pavilions at the fair, which had served as a field hospital in March-April, to send new Covid-19 patients there if needed.

Concerns in Germany and Belgium

While Spain is one of the European countries with the highest number of cases detected in relation to the population, a recovery is taking place in infections in many other European states.

The Robert Koch Institute for Public Health Surveillance (RKI) thus expressed its “great concern” about the new pollution in Germany, a country that had handled the crisis relatively well compared to many of its neighbors.

In the face of a “worrying” rise in Covid-19, Belgium, for its part, announced on Monday a new tightening of equipment, especially in the province of Antwerp (north), where a curfew will be imposed.

From Wednesday, the number of people that Belgians will see carefully and regularly as part of their “contact bubble” will be reduced from 15 to five per household over the next four weeks.

And Greece, for its part, announced on Tuesday that it would once again make the worm mandatory in almost all closed places, in response to a resurgence of the disease.

With AFP