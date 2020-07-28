Spain: “deplorable” living conditions for foreign agricultural workers

Foreign workers harvesting fruit and vegetables in Spanish fields live in “deplorable” conditions, warns the UN. “We live like animals,” said Seydou, a 28-year-old Senegalese who has worked for four years in greenhouses in the south of the country.

The Spanish authorities must “immediately improve the deplorable living conditions of seasonal migrant workers, before people die,” said UN human rights expert Olivier de Schutter on Friday (July 24).

>> To (re) read:Spain: the treatment of migrants and seasonal workers is controversial

As early as June, the same expert had already called on Madrid to ensure access to health care for seasonal workers. But “a month later, the situation is deteriorating alarmingly day by day,” he insisted.

“If you do not collect the desired number of kilos, you will be punished”

Spain is one of the leading European producers of fruit and vegetables. In the fields in the Huelva region (south of the country), many workers are immigrants or undocumented migrants who harvest the products under “miserable” conditions, insists Seydou Diop, a 28-year-old Senegalese who was contacted by InfoMigrants. “The majority of companies exploit us, they do not apply workers ‘rights: we are not respected, we are pressured to harvest faster, we get paid,” says the young man who has worked for four years under’ Agriculture.

>> To (re) read:Report: in Spain, migrants bring tomato crops to life

According to the Senegalese, who received a residence permit in February, accidents at work are common. “To pick oranges from the trees, you have to climb a defective ladder. Many fall and are injured. The bag of apples at the end of the harvest weighs about 25 kg, it is very heavy and some have difficulty with it. To carry,” explains Seydou Diop, also member of the Association of New Citizens for Intercultural (Asnuci).

In an interview with Euronews TV channel, the representative of the Andalusian Union of Workers (SAT), José Antonio Brazo, explains that those who are not productive enough can be punished. “It’s the Middle Ages! If you do not collect the desired number of kilos, you will be punished: you go one, two or three days without working and without getting paid, so on these days you do not take back any money,” says the activist.

No access to water or electricity

The living conditions of workers in the slums of Andalusia are also pointed out. Hundreds of migrants sleep in makeshift shelters made of pallets, plywood and plastic rescued from greenhouses. Residents have no access to water or electricity. “We live like animals. But all this is not new, it has been going on for more than 20 years,” breathes Seydou Diop.

In mid-July, three fires broke out within a few days in these informal camps in southern Spain. Since then, hundreds of migrants have slept on the streets, in front of the city hall in the city of Leppe, to demand decent housing and “claim their rights”.

>> To (re) read:In Spain, the inclusion worsened the living conditions of migrant workers

Especially since these immigrant workers did not stop harvesting during the confinement linked to the coronavirus pandemic and allowed the population to eat themselves. “The head of government said at the beginning of the health crisis that he would not leave anyone behind. But the measures taken to protect the population only affect the Spaniards. Politicians are not worried about our living conditions and are working,” the Senegalese said.

After repeated criticism from the UN, which is afraid of an outbreak of coronavirus cases among immigrants, Spain finally reacted by announcing on Saturday that soldiers were sent to the south of the country to find a place to build a camp there. .