Thomas Pesquet: “We have to prepare to spend six months in space”

He could observe the Earth for 196 days from a great height, from the International Space Station (ISS). It was between November 2016 and June 2017. The French astronaut Thomas Pesquet is on France 24 to tell about his next stay in space, with the Alpha mission, which is scheduled to depart in the spring of 2021 with a SpaceX capsule.

The Frenchman Thomas Pesquet is a flight engineer who trains and tells about his preparation and the new experiments he will carry out for six months aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

While he must leave the earth between March and May 2021,aboard a SpaceX capsule– a first for a European – he evokes the effects of the private sector’s new involvement in the space sector. “It’s breathing new life into the conquest of space,” said the 42-year-old astronaut.

Private or public, all of these actors tend toward the same goal, he observes: return to the moon, with a manned mission to Mars in their sights.

