Vincent van Gogh’s last painting illuminates the painter’s last hours

In Auvers-sur-Oise, a specialist in the Dutch painter found the exact spot that inspired Vincent van Gogh’s last painting, “Racines”. A new discovery that illuminates the artist’s last hours.

“Roots”, the final painting painted by Vincent van Gogh, has revealed his secret: an old postcard found showing a thickness showing the same roots, revealed on Tuesday, July 28, the scientific director of the Van Gogh Institute from Auvers-sur- Oise.

The discovery was made while he was quietly archiving documents at home during a lockdown in April, Wouter van der Veen said. “My eye was caught by a detail on a postcard, a detail that was on Van Gogh’s last painting,” he says. “The configuration of roots and stems on the postcard matched it on the board.”

The postcard dating from 1900-1910 shows a hill covered with a transition with trunks and roots. This Van Gogh expert then backed up his findings in a book, “Attacked at the Root”. It took a few weeks for the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam for experts to conclude that this is “very likely” to be the right place.

Wouter van der Veen, from the Van Gogh Institute, next to the alleged site where Vincent Van Gogh painted his last canvas. © François Guillot, AFP

On Tuesday, in the presence of Emilie Gordenker, director general of the Van Gogh Museum, and Willem van Gogh, grandson of Theo, Vincent’s brother, the site was inaugurated. Protected by a temporary wooden structure, it could thus become a place of pilgrimage, just 150 meters from the Auberge Ravoux, where the Dutch painter had lived for 70 days and suffered from insanity.

This canvas “had given rise to all kinds of theories, for example that he would have signed a painting that marked the beginning of abstract art, new art”, the researcher stated.

“This painting, painted shortly before he shot himself in the stomach on July 27, 1890, was unrecognizable, as the realization had remained impossible to find,” he said.

Van Gogh, seriously injured, was to return to the inn at night and die two days later after a long anxiety.

“A farewell letter”

Some “wanted Van Gogh to be the victim of society rather than the author of his life and death,” the researcher observed, referring to dissertations that questioned this hypothesis.

In 2011, American researchers had defended a hypothesis according to which Vincent van Gogh would have been injured by an accidental shooting of young people playing with a weapon.

Now this painting is “a will, a letter of farewell. For him, the thick symbolizes the struggle of life. The trunks are harvested and from the stump new shoots appear …”

“In this painting there is a cohesion,” confirms Wouter van der Veen: “that’s the theme of life and death for Van Gogh. For a year, suicide was an option for him. It eliminates all these crap theories, which have done no good.” in his memory, such as the claim that he was accidentally killed by children, “said the Dutch expert.

“The sunlight painted by Van Gogh also shows that he applied his last brushstrokes towards the end of the afternoon, which tells about his schedule during this dramatic day,” this specialist emphasized. by Van Gogh.

For Teio Meedendorp, a researcher at the Van Gogh Museum, this last work was performed “in an environment he had already documented before with other paintings”. Van Gogh “must have often missed the place on the way to the fields that stretched behind the Chateau d’Auvers, where he painted during his last week.”

“The extraordinary thing is that the main stump we find in the painting is still visible today in the colon,” Wouter van der Veen wonders 130 years later.

Like Rimbaud or Baudelaire, Van Gogh is one of XIX’s artistse century whose special talent and destiny fascinates the whole world. Thus, a rusty revolver, found in a meadow in 1960 and allegedly used by Van Gogh to commit suicide, had been auctioned off to a private individual in June 2019 for 162,500 euros in Paris at the Hôtel Drouot.

