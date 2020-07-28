Young prodigy Luka Romero “hates” to compare with Messi

Luka Romero made comparisons with Leo Messi due to his large size.

Luka Romero is La Liga’s youngest player after making his debut in Mallorca at the age of 15 and in 219 days he made an immediate comparison with a certain Leo Messi.

“It bothers me that they compare me to [Lionel] Messi because there is only one Messi and I want to say a name to myself in football like Luka Romero “, he regretted on the show’s microphone 90 minutes Sure Fox Sports.

The teenager also returned to his past and explained his journey. “I was born in Mexico but my family is Argentine, I have three nationalities (with Spanish nationality, editor’s note),” he indicated.

“If they still want me in Argentina, I will continue to play in Argentina if possible,” he said.