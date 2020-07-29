arrest of 32 Russian “fighters” who came to “destabilize” the country before the presidential election

Belarus on Wednesday announced the arrest of 32 men presented as Russian “fighters” from the private military group Wagner, known for being close to the Kremlin, who had come to “destabilize” the country at the end of the presidential election on August 9.

Belarus on Wednesday, July 29, announced the arrest of 32 Russian “fighters” from the private military group Wagner, known for being close to the Kremlin, who had come to “destabilize” the country at the end of the presidential election on August 9.

The first Belarusian channel, state media and the official Belta agency announced the arrest, which was ordered after the authorities learned “the arrival in the territory of 200 fighters to destabilize the situation during the election campaign”.

“That night, Belarusian security forces arrested 32 fighters from the private military group Wagner. In addition, another man was found and arrested in the south of the country,” said Belta, which published the list and arrested civilians, all men between the ages of 24 and 55.

Belarusian television broadcasts images from video surveillance cameras of their grouped arrival at a hotel near the capital, Minsk, and then of their arrest. In particular, packages with dollar bills, Russian passports and instruction books for military equipment are displayed.

Belarus is holding a presidential election on August 9, whose campaign has been marked by violent repression and several arrests against election candidates or opposition Protestants.

Authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko, in power since 1994 and a candidate for a sixth term in a row, accused Moscow of backing its critics, which the Kremlin denies.

The relationship between Russia and Belarus is traditionally cordial, but is characterized by regular moments of tension linked to energy disputes.

In recent months, however, Alexander Lukashenko has multiplied statements condemning Russian pressure, accusing Moscow in particular of wanting to turn its country into a vassal and trying to manipulate the presidential election.

With AFP