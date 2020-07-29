arrest of journalist Moncef Aït Kaci, former correspondent for France 24

Moncef Ait Kaci, correspondent for France 24 until recently in Algeria, and director Ramdane Rahmouni were arrested, and then detained for imprisonment in Algiers.

Algerian journalist Moncef Aït Kaci, a correspondent for France 24 until very recently, was arrested in Algiers without his lawyer being able to give the exact reasons for his arrest.

Our colleague was arrested in the company of his cameraman, Ramdane Rahmouni, who had secured the technical aspects of the interview given to France 24 by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on 4 July.

The charges against Moncef Aït Kaci have not been revealed, but according to his defense, there would be a problem with press accreditation with the Algerian authorities.

RSF condemns “increased repression of press freedom”

The work of the journalist and his cameraman provoked anger and misunderstanding among Algerian journalists and sparked slander on social networks.

“Reporters Without Borders (RSF) is deeply concerned about the increasing repression of press freedom in Algeria: the authorities are sinking into the infernal spiral of oppression, where new arbitrary measures are being used to mask the past,” RSF complained in a tweet.

#Algeria @Rsf_inter condemns imprisonment in the preliminary proceedings of @Moncefaitkaci partner of @FRANCE 24. Accused since November 2019, he is accused of harming national interest, foreign financing and cooperation without accreditation with a TV channel – RSF_Afrique-du-Nord (@RSF_NordAfrique) July 28, 2020

The management of France Media Monde and France 24 are working tirelessly to secure the release of Moncef Ait Kaci and Ramdane Rahmouni. The Algerian authorities were arrested last night. Lawyers are involved. The Quai d’Orsay and its crisis unit have warned.

The journalists in France 24 obviously want to give their full support to their colleagues who were unfairly arrested.

With AFP