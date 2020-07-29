Bayern – Price set for Thiago Alcantara, followed by MU, Liverpool and Barça

According to information from Bild, Bayern Munich would request 30 million euros to release their midfielder, under contract until 2021.

Reading – Bayern: Girl has not yet left for Thiago

“I hope Thiago Alcantara does not leave this summer.” This is what Hansi Flick, the Bayern Munich coach, says about his excellent midfielder, under contract until 2021.

Problem, Thiago refuses to extend with Bayern. Therefore, the management has no choice: the player must leave this summer, or stay another year before registering for free in another club. In the current economic context, the German champions can not afford.

Does the economy take precedence over the athlete?

The first option was therefore favored. The financial aspect takes precedence over the athlete, much to Flick’s complaint, and a price has been set for anyone who wants to afford Thiago’s services this summer. According to Bild, it will cost 30 million euros!

For such a player, the sum seems relatively small. But it should be remembered once again that Thiago only has a one-year contract and that he will celebrate his 30th year next year … But this does not scare his representatives.

Barça, fake news?

Who are they ? In Spain, it is rumored that Barça would like to get their former player back. But the Catalans have no more money, and Miralem Pjanic is already arriving as a reinforcement.

On the other hand, the Premier League makes eyes soft for Thiago … Manchester United and Liverpool are in the ranks. So for whom the (very) large transfer window?