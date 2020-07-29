Death of Jacqueline Sauvage, one of the symbols of domestic violence in France

Jacqueline Sauvage, however, on July 23, 72 years old. In 2012, she killed her husband after suffering 47 years of domestic violence. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison and pardoned by President Hollande in 2016.

It is one of the faces of domestic violence. Jacqueline Sauvage, sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2014 for killing her husband Norbert Marot who beat her for 47 years, died on July 23 at her home in La Selle-sur-le-Bied (Loiret).

“I am extremely sad, I am very shocked,” said one of her lawyers, Nathalie Tomasini, who received confirmation of the death from the family. “Throughout her history, through her activities, Jacqueline Sauvage has helped raise awareness of the existence of these women who fought for years in the closed door of the family and in the silence of society,” he added. she explained.

The lawyer also recalls the “incomprehension of the magistrates” that Jacqueline Sauvage was the subject of.

Sentenced to ten years in prison before being pardoned

In the first instance and on appeal, Jacqueline Sauvage was sentenced to death to 10 years in prison for killing her husband three times in the back.

In December 2016, after four years behind bars, she was released from prison at the age of 69, pardoned by François Hollande after a huge mobilization in her favor.

Jacqueline Sauvage had aroused widespread popular support, as had too many political figures or the entertainment world. The former president of the republic had decided on many criticisms, especially among the magistrates.

AFP and Reuters