Golden shoe: Immobile fights Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is now taken over by Ciro Immobile in the ranking of the best European scorers this season.

The Italian striker scored Lazio’s second goal against Brescia (2-0) on Wednesday, for the next day in Serie A.

Immobile now culminates with 35 peasants in the league, four more than its first pursuer in Serie A, who is none other than the Turkish Cristiano Ronaldo (31 goals).

Lazio is fourth in the Serie A position, tied for points with third Atalanta Bergamo.

