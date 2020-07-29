Golden shoe: Immobile fights Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski is now taken over by Ciro Immobile in the ranking of the best European scorers this season.

The Italian striker scored Lazio’s second goal against Brescia (2-0) on Wednesday, for the next day in Serie A.

Immobile now culminates with 35 peasants in the league, four more than its first pursuer in Serie A, who is none other than the Turkish Cristiano Ronaldo (31 goals).

[🎞️RESUME] 🇮🇹 Serie A

⚡️ Lazio take the best of Brescia (2-0) and came back to a point from Inter Milan 📈

🔥 Ciro Immobile took the chance to score their 3rd goal of the season! 😮https://t.co/sKlqO8DZgy – beIN SPORTS (@beinsports_FR) July 29, 2020

Lazio is fourth in the Serie A position, tied for points with third Atalanta Bergamo.