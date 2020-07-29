Henri Konan Bédié: “A third period of Ouattara would be illegal” according to the Ivorian constitution

In an exclusive interview with France 24, former Ivorian President Henri Konan-Bédié, a presidential candidate scheduled for October 31, says he is running, not to make up the figure but to win. Nominated as a candidate by his party, the PDCI-RDA, he denies that his advanced age – 86 years – is a disadvantage and on the contrary undertakes to provide a privileged place for young people if elected.

The former Ivorian president (1993-1999) calls for a reform of the Independent Electoral Commission, and believes it benefits the power on the ground, but refuses to demand a boycott of the ballot box or postpone the vote.

According to him, the outgoing president, Alassane Ouattara, can not stand for a third term under the constitution: “It would be illegal”. He predicts that the people in this hypothesis would be ready to oppose this candidacy. Henri Konan-Bédié demands that former President Laurent Gbagbo return to the country, with which he announced that he had reached an agreement on Tuesday during a telephone interview for a possible election alliance in the second round: the best placed at the end of the first round would get support from the other.

An alliance between former presidents, although Laurent Gbagbo is not yet officially a candidate, to which Guillaume Soro would also join, who also accepted this principle.