In Côte d’Ivoire, Alassane Ouattara casts doubt on his presidential candidacy

Will Alassane Ouattara become a candidate for a third term? This is the question that everyone in the Ivory Coast has been asking since the death of Amadou Gon Coulibaly, the Ivorian Prime Minister but also a candidate for Alassane Ouattara’s party in the next election. The head of state leaves room for doubt.

In Mali, Prime Minister Cissé’s visit to Imam Dickos’ home did not touch the lines. Imam Dicko, a leading figure in the protest movement in Mali, is calling for the resignation of Boubou Cissé tonight, as well as President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta.

As we approach the celebration of Eid-el-Kebir, a Muslim religious holiday and the traditional sheep sacrifices, a woman offered us her testimony. She is a breeder in a man’s world, reports in Dakar.