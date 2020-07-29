In Mali, the Prime Minister calls on the opposition to join a government of national unity

On the front page of this newspaper of Africa, the Malian Prime Minister Boubou Cissé called on the leaders of the opposition M5-RFP movement to join a government of national unity, where they are “expected and even strongly desired” to help resolve it The socio-political crisis that has shaken Mali since June Baba Dakono, a researcher at Citizen’s Observatory on Governance and Security in Bamako, discusses in this issue the differences in opposition.

In this issue we will also go to Abidjan, which is considered the party capital of French-speaking West Africa. But since the health crisis, bars, nightclubs and venues have lowered the curtain. Four months later, they are the last companies to be affected by the restrictive measures.

Particularly affected by the disease, South Africa is the most vulnerable country on the continent, with more than 400,000 confirmed cases. The International Monetary Fund has released $ 4 billion in emergency aid, a record for this health crisis. Details from our correspondent in Cap.

Finally, return to life to lawyer Gisèle Halimi, who died on Tuesday at the age of 93. She is passionate about her profession and has especially excelled through her many fights for women’s rights. In Algeria, she made an impression when she defended FLN militants.