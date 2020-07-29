In Yemen, separatists are giving up autonomy to support peace agreements

A spokesman for the Southern Transitional Council announced on Twitter on Wednesday that the separatists were relinquishing their autonomy in southern Yemen. They say they are ready to implement the Riyadh agreement, signed in November 2019.

At the end of June, Yemeni President Abd Rabbo Mansour Hadi, deported to Saudi Arabia, had called on the separatists to “end the bloodshed” and respect a power-sharing agreement during his first speech since their declaration of southern autonomy in April.

The conflict between the government and the STC separatists, in principle allies against the Houthi rebels, represents a war within the war in Yemen.

Observers were deployed to monitor the ceasefire in June

The so-called “Riyadh” agreement was signed in November 2019 and provides for a division of power in southern Yemen between the government and the separatists. But its provisions were hardly introduced and were quickly obsolete.

By the end of June, the military coalition led by Riyadh in Yemen had deployed Saudi observers to monitor a weapon determined between pro-government forces, which it supports, and separatist fighters, following clashes in the south.

This war within the war has made even more complex a conflict that in five years has left tens of thousands of deaths and caused, according to the UN, the worst humanitarian crisis in the world in the world. Yemen, the poorest country on the Arabian Peninsula.

With AFP