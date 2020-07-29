Media – Mediapro, via Téléfoot, will merge with Netflix!

According to L’Équipe, the main holder of the rights to French football will work with Netflix to offer a joint offer.

To read – Téléfoot, the channel: release date, price, distribution … We explain everything to you!

The more the resumption of Ligue 1 progresses, the more Mediapro and its new Téléfoot channel flirt with its future subscribers. First there was the agreement with Altice-SFR on box distribution and the European Cup, but L’Équipe will announce another partnership on Wednesday!

With Canal +, recently requested by the head of Mediapro, Jaume Roures? No. According to L’Équipe, Téléfoot will merge with … Netflix, the American juggernaut of on-demand video service.

A little less than 30 euros per month

Specifically, what does this mean? According to L’Équipe, Téléfoot and Netflix intend to offer a joint offer only in OTT, ie digitally, available for an amount of less than 30 euros per month. Enough to bring together movies, series and sports, as C + does.

To subscribe to this offer, users must commit to one year. A rather wavy strategy on the part of the Spanish group, but attractive to fans from a financial point of view.

Will OTT appeal to fans?

Netflix costs between 8 and 16 euros per month, while Téléfoot costs 25.90 euros per month with engagement, and 29.90 without. Do the math …

However, it remains to be seen whether the OTT offer from the two partners will appeal to fans. Many prefer to receive the channel directly on their box, the difficulties that RMC Sport has encountered in recent years prove it …