Neymar best player in the world? Rivaldo believes in that

Can Neymar end the duopoly of Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi?

The two current stars of world football are not getting younger and according to Rivaldo, former world champion and now chorniqueur for Betfair, Neymar can succeed with them.

On condition of continuing with the attitude shown in recent months within PSG.

“I’m a big fan of Neymar and want him to be the best in the world.” I think it can happen naturally if he manages to maintain this new attitude from now on because he is clearly on the right track “, Rivaldo estimated in his last column.

The former Barça player will have the opportunity to add a line to his record with PSG on Friday in the Coupe de la Ligue final against Lyon.