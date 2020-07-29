Olympics – Marcelo: “Always a great rivalry against PSG”

48 hours before the Coupe de la Ligue final against PSG, the Olympic defender said he was ready to take up the challenge that awaits Les Gones on Friday night.

“There is still a big rivalry against PSG”

Olympique Lyonnais does not hope to be European thanks to the Coupe de la Ligue, not qualified for a European Cup via the championship. For this, Rudi Garcia’s men must get the best of Paris Saint-Germain in the final, Friday night, at the Stade de France. 48 hours before the clash, central defender Marcelo spoke to the progress. The Brazilian said he was ready to take on the challenge and also talked about his reunion with his compatriot Neymar.

“I will respect him, after it is not a fight, it is an honest duel. If I stay focused on my work I can have a good match (…) It is always a great rivalry against PSG. I has compatriots in front. Afterwards, only success counts. Neymar is a great player, intelligent. If he takes his place, he can do amazing things. With his quality, it is difficult to know what he will do “, explained the former Besiktas, between mistrust and determination.

“But we are ready. It could be the most important match of the season for us. And we will give 200%”, Then added Marcelo. As a reminder, Paris Saint-Germain will be deprived of its second star in the person of Kylian Mbappé, released through injury against AS Saint-Etienne, in the final of the Coupe de France.