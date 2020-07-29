Parliament adopts controversial law on social media

The Turkish parliament on Wednesday passed a bill that increases the authorities’ control over social media, including Twitter. The controversial text raises concerns for defenders of freedom of expression who see it as an additional means for the Ankara authorities to silence dissidents.

This law obliges in particular the most important social networks such as Twitter and Facebook to have a representative in Turkey and to follow the injunctions of Turkish courts requesting that certain content be removed, with penalties for a heavy fine.

According to the Justice and Development Party (AKP, Islamo-Conservative), the formation of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, this law aims to put an end to online insults. In early July, the Turkish president called for “cleaning up” social networks after his daughter and son-in-law were targeted for abuse on Twitter.

“A dark period of online censorship”

However, this text raises concerns for many Internet users and NGOs, while social networks have become one of the rare spaces where critical voices still dare to be heard in Turkey. “Social networks are of great importance to many people who use them for information. This law establishes a dark period of online censorship,” Human Rights Watch said on Monday.

The law, passed on Wednesday, “will strengthen the government’s ability to censor digital content and prosecute Internet users,” said Andrew Gardner, a researcher on Turkey at NGO Amnesty International, in a statement.

“This is a clear violation of the right to freedom of expression online,” he added, stressing that many Turkish internet users are already self-censored “for fear of irritating the authorities”.

Twitter and Facebook are already closely monitored by the Turkish authorities, and many trials to “insult the head of state” or “terrorist propaganda” are based on just one or a few tweets.

NGOs are concerned about the erosion of freedom of expression in Turkey and increased control of social media may also limit Turkish access to independent or critical information, in a landscape dominated by pro-government media. According to Twitter’s latest “transparency report”, in the first half of 2019, Turkey was the best country that requested removal of content on Twitter with more than 6,000 requests.

