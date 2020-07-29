PSG Foundation strengthens its commitment to domestic violence

The PSG Foundation and the Women’s Foundation continue to unite to help women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

Since the end of May, the Paris Saint-Germain Foundation and the Fondation des Femmes have stepped up their collaboration, which began over a year ago, through a huge support plan for women and children who are victims of domestic violence.

During the containment, PSG, committed by President Nasser Al-Khelaifi’s will along with associations and its community, mainly mobilized the French international Kadidiatou Diani and Perle Morroni as spokespersons for the Women’s Foundation. On their personal social networks, they forwarded emergency numbers and contacts: 3919, the chat commentonsaime.fr or the App-Elles application.

During the month In November, players Irene Paredes and Arianna Criscione also participated in Relay Night, the competition against violence against women, organized under the Women’s Foundation.

64 women and 84 children in emergencies waiting for long-term redemption solutions have therefore been taken care of in recent weeks thanks to the agreement between the two foundations.

For Sabrina Delannoy, Deputy Director of the PSG Foundation: “Paris Saint-Germain, a committed actor and citizen, stands by the most vulnerable. As we know, the containment has dramatically exacerbated domestic violence, further accentuating the difficulties of women and children who are victims. In this context, it was natural for Paris Saint-Germain to engage with the Fondation des Femmes. (…) Our common ambition within the framework of the program we have built is to allow these families to settle, rebuild and find long-term solutions. “

The PSG Foundation’s educators intervene in particular in two places that host dozens of families and offer sports (football, fitness, mountain biking, archery, etc.) and fun (games, painting, freestyle football shows, manual activities varied) for children but also for their mothers. Clothes with Paris Saint-Germain, shoes and other toys were also distributed to mothers and their children.