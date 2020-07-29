PSG, Paredes want to see a Lyon team “on top”

Leandro Paredes hopes that Lyon will be “on top” to get a good League Cup final.

Leandro Paredes is hoping for opposition at the Stade de France on the occasion of the League Cup final this Friday. This is what the Argentine midfielder told PSG’s official website.

Paredes is particularly careful with Rudi Garcia, the Olympic coach:

“Lyon is a very strong team with many talented players. We hope they will be on top to get a good final.”

“We know the coach, we know he will do anything to get us in trouble, so we have to prepare to be at our best and play our game,” Paredes continues. “It’s the only national trophy I miss. now, and I want to win it, “said the 26-year-old.