PSG, when Benzema shares his admiration for Neymar

Neymar’s dribbling ability is something Karim Benzema greatly admires.

The two played as opponents in El Clasico in Spain for a while, but that does not stop mutual admiration.

Inter – Beppe Marotta also dismantles the rumor Lionel Messi

“Neymar, and that’s it,” Benzema replied when fans of his YouTube channel asked him to name his top five dribblers.

Benzema had the support of a number of people as a candidate for the Ballon d’Or 2020 until French football canceled the award for that year due to COVID-19.

“Of course I’m thinking of the Ballon d’Or,” he said. “But it’s not an obsession. It does not drive me crazy, but when you are competitive it’s okay to think about it. But being the best striker in the world is not something he thinks about too often. I never asked myself that question,” he said. Benzema when asked if he considers himself the best No. 9 in the world.

“I think I’m the best player in the world, whether I’m No. 9, No. 10 or whatever.” The striker added that his favorite goal was what he did against Osasuna and that his current coach Zinedine Zidane was the only player he wished he could play with.

When asked which coaches had the biggest impact on his career, Benzema struggled to choose just one. “I learned something from everyone,” he says. “[José] Mourinho, [Carlo] Ancelotti, Guerin, Zidane. They all gave me something. “