Seville, Nemanja Gudelj positive for coronavirus

After Real Madrid, the Sevilla workforce was affected by the coronavirus a week before the return of European copper.

Nemanja Gudelj, a Sevilla FC player, who will face AS Rom on August 6 in the round of 16 in the Europa League, has tested positive for Covid-19, the Andalusian club announced on Wednesday.

“After the PCR tests conducted last Sunday on the players, staff and the rest of the staff, and the results were known on Monday 27 July, a member of the first team indicated positive for Covid-19,” the club indicated in a press release.

“The person is asymptomatic, in good health and is isolated at home,” the Andalusian club added without specifying the player’s identity, who then posted a video announcing the news on his social networks.

Gudelj will miss the Europa League round with 16 matches against Roma in a dry match, scheduled for August 6 in the German city of Duisburg.