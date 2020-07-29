shortly before Parliament’s recess, the return of an explosive bill to the Assembly

The National Assembly examines the bioethics proposal throughout the week, and in particular the opening of medically supported reproduction for all women, one of the law’s flagship measures. President Macron’s campaign commitment, the review of the law will take place in the middle of the summer and the deputies have only one week to comment on this sensitive issue.

This summer, when many French people are on holiday, politics does not end. At least, not before Friday 31 July, the day of Parliament’s recess. While the transition has taken place, reforms must begin again, at least those that can still be passed quickly.

It is in this context that the examination of the second reading of the bioethics proposal began on Monday 27 July in the Assembly, decided by the Prime Minister, Jean Castex, personally, who therefore extended the ordinary parliamentary session to “end” with this text. Deputies will therefore have to work this week on the 2,500 amendments to this campaign promise from Emmanuel Macron. The survey at first reading in October 2019 divides French society. But even if it does not divide opinions as much as it could have been for the law approving marriage for all in 2013, a week of legal review alone is a risky venture for a text with such efforts and “timing” chosen by the executive issues.

Between the holidays after confinement, the health crisis and the uncertainty of entry, necessary reproduction does not seem to be a priority. Although overall, the French opinion is not against it: according to an Odoxa Consulting study for Le FigaroOctober 2019 is two thirds of French people for an assisted reproduction for all.

A calendar that questions

A calendar that seems all the more curious when the legislative process involves a parliamentary bus between the National Assembly and the Senate. In September, the upper house will not sit due to senatorial elections. Since the Conservatives have a majority in the Senate, they will probably have wanted to change the text further and will not vote it as it is, after the deputies’ vote at second reading. But when will the Senate then consider the text? At present, no date has been set for the agenda. So why did the CEO insist on programming such a divisive corporate text in mid-July?

First and foremost, this team is a commitment to Emmanuel Macron’s campaign. While he has already refrained from several promised reforms, postponed due to the health and economic crisis, according to the opposition CEO to approve the measures more “easier” and which takes as few people as possible on the street. The Bioethics Act would therefore allow the president to appear progressive on the political stage.

This inquiry, hastily, before Parliament’s in-depth study, has a negative impact on opponents of the bill. Ludovine de La Rochère, president of La Manif pour tous, an association fighting against this presidential commitment, does not turn: “Although the arrival of the text in the Assembly is the normal legislative process, the period when it arrives This text is not urgent. “This law only applies to a few people. This health crisis should have given wisdom. This law is a priority not adopted by Emmanuel Macron and we are wondering more and more than neither the President nor the Prime Minister mentioned in their speeches on 14 and 15 July.”

“In addition, democratic debate is not possible because we can not organize large demonstrations due to the health crisis. The authorities know that, we have a sense of responsibility and we will not go against it. Rules, by demonstrating massively …”

Strategic change on the part of opponents fighting to mobilize in late July. On Monday, they organized a rally with about fifty people in front of the National Assembly where we could see signs “We are the forgotten”.

“Fallacious anti-PMA argument”

When he said “this France was humiliated, Emmanuel Macron had given us a pretty positive signal, the president of La Manif pour tous continues. But he is Machiavellian, he does not listen. While he wants to give guidance green in his five-year term, he does the opposite with “This law is not green at all, but for him it has a political interest. He declared himself progressive, but we are in obscurantism.”

For Coralie Dubost, LREM member and co-rapporteur for the bill, “this text should have been voted on for a long time. We have already fallen behind. Initially, the second reading would take place in February. But with containment, the process is a second reading, so there is no debate, we are here to refine the text. “” The arguments of anti-dollar LDCs are wrong, the member insists, regardless of timetable, the law does not suit them. Their arguments are wrong. “”[Trois ans pour voter une loi,] It’s not too fast, “she thinks. We must move forward. At the beginning of the school year, there will be other priorities. “

But beyond this calendar also arises the question of the signal sent to the voter Emmanuel Macron. Accused of being disconnected from the French’s concerns, the president could pay a heavy price in the votes, if the return to school was ever financially catastrophic.

Emmanuel Macron could “pay a high price”

Chloé Morin, an expert at the Jean-Jaurès Foundation, believes in Le Figaro that Emmanuel Macron must juggle both sides of his majority. And this measure can allow “to calm something a majority whose left wing tastes quite a bit to the casting of the government”. And at the beginning of the school year, the government will have other priorities, Chloé Morin analyzes: “If the social plans follow each other all summer, the attempted inaction will probably be violent when the French return from their summer vacation. […].What if the government does not seem to be completely focused on health, order and economy. “

Emmanuel Macron thus seems to apply his already proven strategy to the famous “at the same time”. The president, who has already pleased some Republican voters, is still trying to get all the votes on his right, especially on security issues. To do this, he communicates in his communication his liberal economic reforms, while at the same time handing over to the congregation a text supported by his left wing. “arrived at the assembly to vote, while in the evening: the president supported the police force mobilized at night, during a trip to a police station in Paris.