the four digital giants on the grill at the US Congress

The four leaders of GAFA, the American digital giants – Google, Amazon, Facebook and Apple – will be heard on Wednesday by the Judiciary Committee of the House of Representatives in Washington, which for a year has been investigating possible abuses of a dominant position.

The leaders of the four American digital giants who largely dominate the global Internet meet American elected officials who have come against this omnipotence that escapes them: the decor is set, the dialogue remains uncertain.

SundarPichai (Alphabet, Google’s parent company), Tim Cook (Apple), Mark Zuckerberg (Facebook) and Jeff Bezos (Amazon) are being scrutinized by a video conference by the Washington House Legislative Committee, which has been investigating for a year the possible abuse of a dominant position .

“They have too much power,” said DavidCicilline, chair of the subcommittee on competition. And ‘they will definitely show up [de la pandémie]even stronger and more powerful than before “.

“If Congress does not force BigTechs to be fair, as they should have been years ago, I will do it myself with executive orders,” President Donald Trump threatened before the session began.

The first questions from democratic parliamentarians focused on practices that they consider to be competitive.

“The evidence clearly shows that Google has become the gateway to the Internet and is abusing its power. […] By ensuring, practically, that all companies that want to be found online must pay a tax to Google, ”David Cicillina concluded after a series of questions to SundarPichai.

Commissioner JerryNadler, for his part, attacked Mark Zuckerberg in the area of ​​acquisitions, which “violates antitrust laws”.

“Facebook saw Instagram as a threat […], so […] they bought them back “, he accused, while Mark Zuckerberg tried to claim that the success of the application was not guaranteed at the time of the acquisition.

“Hunting for conservatives”

Google and Facebook capture the bulk of global revenue from digital advertising from personal data from their billions of users.

Apple and Amazon, they are accused of being judges and partying on their platforms, the app store for one and the e-commerce site for the other.

As expected by many observers, with less than 100 election days, the questions from elected Republican officials and some Democrats quickly drifted onto social networks and their relationship to free speech.

“The Big Techs have opened up the hunt for conservatives and that’s a fact,” said Jim Jordan, one of Donald Trump’s close allies and cited examples of attempts, in his view, to silence Republicans on the platforms.

“Proudly American” company

In total, GAFA values ​​are approximately $ 4.780 billion in the stock market. They have contributed greatly to American growth and allow the country to dominate the global Internet, from communications to e-commerce.

But their grip on data, the engine of the digital economy, worries about respect for competition and also for integrity, especially as the scandals of foreign interference in the 2016 election.

The bosses were able to present their arguments, especially during the opening remarks, the parliamentarians left them a little on the floor during the question and answer session.

Their company, “proudly American”, according to Mark Zuckerberg, owes their success to the values ​​and laws of the country – democracy, freedom, innovation, etc.

“There is no guarantee that our values ​​will win. China, for example, builds its own version of the Internet on very different ideas and exports this vision to other countries,” the young billionaire insists.

GAFA also highlights its investments, job creation in the United States and promotes competition and faces stiff competition.

The Judicial Commission has been investigating possible abuses of a dominant position for months, but the hearing is unlikely to have major consequences, if not for preparing new, more restrictive laws to regulate digital platforms.

Jeff Bezos, spared by MPs at the beginning of the session, nevertheless warned them of his personal philosophy. “When you look in the mirror, you judge the critics and you still think you made the right decision, no force in the world should be able to make you change.”

