The Malian Prime Minister called on the opposition to join the government of national unity

In front of this newspaper, the Malian Prime Minister, Boubou Cissé, this Tuesday launches an appeal to the leaders of the opposition movement M5-RFP to integrate a government of national unity, where they are “expected and even strongly desired” to help resolve it the socio-political crisis that has shaken Mali since June.

In the rest of this issue, we come to Abidjan, which is considered the party capital of French-speaking West Africa. But since the health crisis, bars, nightclubs and venues have lowered the curtain. Four months later, they are the last companies to be affected by the restrictive measures.

Finally, returning to Gisèle Halimi’s life, the very famous lawyer was killed on Tuesday at the age of 93. She is passionate about her profession and has especially excelled through her many fights for women’s rights. In Algeria, she made an impression when she defended FLN militants.