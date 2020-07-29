the opposition demands President Keita and his prime minister

The Malian opposition on Wednesday, July 29, demanded the resignation of President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta, as well as his prime minister, Boubou Cissé, while the country has been embroiled in a socio-political crisis since June.

“The only slogan is still the resignation of IBK and its regime,” one of the leaders of the M5-RFP coalition, Choguel Maïga, told the press.

The leader of the opposition movement, Imam Mahmoud Dicko, said for his part that he had asked the Prime Minister “to resign, so that we can form a real government for” national unity “.

In power since 2013, President Keïta has been massively questioned on the streets since June. To the climate of trouble, driven for years by security instability in the center and north of the country, the economic downturn or corruption considered endemic, was added the invalidity of the Constitutional Court of about thirty results of the March-April legislative elections.

On July 10, the third major demonstration against power degenerated at the call for the M5-RFP to three days of deadly unrest in Bamako, the worst in the capital since 2012, leaving 11 dead, according to the Prime Minister. A division of the UN mission in the country (Minusma) talks about 14 protesters killed. M5 causes 23 deaths.

The current political crisis in Mali, from which a large part of the territory, plagued by jihadist and / or civil violence almost daily, is fleeing the state authority, worrying its allies and neighbors, who are afraid that the country will sink into chaos.

To prevent the Sahelian country, the epicenter of the jihadist threat in the Sahel, from sinking into chaos, West African leaders adopted a plan to end the crisis on Monday at a summit.

When ECOWAS leaders ruled out President Keitta’s resignation, he called in particular for the “immediate resignation” of the 30 deputies whose election has been questioned, including Parliament’s President Moussa Timbiné. They called on the presidential election to do its utmost to ensure that its elected representatives follow this slogan. They also demanded the formation of a government of national unity.

For his part, Malian Prime Minister Boubou Cissé on Tuesday launched an operation to seduce the opposition, confirming that it was “highly desirable” within a government of national unity. In vain.

With AFP