The United States has nearly 1,600 deaths in 24 hours

The United States on Tuesday accused the heaviest daily death toll from coronavirus in more than two months, with another 1,592 deaths. The country’s two most populous states, California and Florida, are particularly affected.

While the Covid-19 epidemic appears to be resuming in Europe, it offers no deadline for the United States. The country lamented on Tuesday, July 28, 1,592 additional deaths linked to the coronavirus in 24 hours, according to figures at 8:30 a.m. local time (2:30 a.m. Wednesday in Paris) from Johns Hopkins University. We have to go back to mid-May to find a death toll that is more than 24 hours heavier than Tuesday (1,680 dead on May 15).

In addition, the country has once again identified more than 60,000 cases of coronavirus infection in one day, after a slight decrease in the last two days. The total number of cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in the United States now exceeds 4.34 million, and the country has mourned more than 149,000 deaths since the pandemic began, making it the most deprived in the world.

After improving in late spring, the United States has seen the epidemic begin to increase since the end of June, especially in the south and west of the country.

Two weeks ago, the new infections diagnosed exceeded 60,000 every 24 hours for twelve days in a row (including three days to more than 70,000).

Florida and California are worried

Florida is particularly worrying. With 186 deaths in one day on Tuesday, it exceeded a total of 6,000 deaths. It is now the second state to register the most cases (more than 440,000 in total), behind California.

These two states have surpassed the number of infections detected in New York, which has long been the center of the American epidemic, but where it is now under control.

In the face of the explosion of new pollutants, experts fear that the death curve will follow the same path, with delay, as the scientific consensus is that the death wave follows infections by three or four weeks. She has already started to come up. By the end of last week, the number of registered deaths had exceeded the mark of 1,000 deaths four days in a row, which had not happened since the end of May.

However, these levels do not yet correspond to those recorded in the United States at the end of April, when much of the country was limited and the barrier to 2,000 daily deaths was regularly crossed.

Donald Trump’s confused message

While acknowledging the seriousness of the health crisis and demanding a mask, President Donald Trump once again circulated the message on Covid-19

He retweeted a video showing a group of doctors explaining that masks are not necessary and that “there is a drug” to treat the coronavirus, hydroxychloroquine. The video was deleted by Facebook, YouTube and Twitter for misinformation.

The American Medicines Agency (FDA) recommended in mid-June not to prescribe hydroxychloroquine to Covid-19 patients due to the risks to the heart.

Negotiations on a new support plan for Congress

Due to this resumption of the pandemic, the elected Democrats and Republicans in Congress are negotiating a new $ 1,000 billion support plan (about 850 billion euros), but discussions are expected to be tense, less than 100 days before the presidential election.

“Unfortunately, after months of a deadly delay, Republicans have unveiled a proposal that would only prolong the suffering of millions of employees and families,” Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wrote after the first two rounds of negotiations with Republicans and the White House. The Democrats proposed their own plan for the House in May, amounting to $ 3 trillion.

Among the main stumbling blocks: the extension of support to millions of unemployed people caused by the pandemic. If Republicans are willing to maintain it, they will reduce it to $ 200 a week in their text, compared to the current $ 600 a week. These emissions will end at the end of July.

Another important point: a clause that allows companies to show that they are doing “good faith” to protect their employees from the virus in order to free themselves from certain legal obligations. Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell promised on Tuesday that he would not vote on a text that did not include it.

Her statements made Nancy Pelosi pessimistic about the possibility of finding “common ground”. She added in a letter to her fellow Democrats that she would meet “the administration tomorrow” again on Wednesday. Not to mention the Republicans in Congress.

With AFP