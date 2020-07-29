Xavi Hernandez positive for coronavirus



The former Barça coach and current Al-Sadd coach announces that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 40-year-old, currently Al Sadd’s coach, said on Instagram that he did not experience any symptoms but would isolate himself until he recovered.

Al Sadd will face Al Khor on Saturday for the return of the Qatari Premier League. And Xavi gave an update on his health via his team’s Twitter account:

“Today I will not be able to follow my team to return to the official competition. “David Prats, reserve coach, will take my place as head of technical staff”.

“A few days ago, after the QSL protocol, I tested positive for my latest Covid-19 test. Fortunately, I feel fine, but I will remain isolated until I have overcome the disease. “