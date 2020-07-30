Against infox, CSA asks social networks to make efforts

In an unpublished report published on Thursday, the Superior Audiovisual Council (CSA) called for social networks and online platforms to be more open and effective in their fight against infox.

IN a report published on Thursday 30 July, The Superior Audiovisual Council (CSA) stated that social networks and online platforms, which have taken good action against infox, however, should be more open and effective.

Google, Facebook, Snapchat, Twitter, LinkedIn, Microsoft, JeuxVideo.com, Dailymotion, Doctissimo or even Wikipedia answered questions from CSA who published a review in an 87-page report.

The CSA notes “in general [que] operators have raised the issue of the fight against the dissemination of false information by following several of its recommendations. “But these measures still need to be deepened,” the Council emphasized.

Simplification of reporting mechanisms

All operators have implemented infox reporting systems, but these systems can be simplified. And users remain poorly informed about the rest of the procedure.

In addition, operators did not provide sufficient information on the processing of these reports and the “human resources” they devote to them, which prevented the CSA from “fully appreciating the extent of the means implemented to respond to the objectives of the law”.

The law against manipulation of information was adopted at the end of 2018 and aims to prevent the spread of infox during election campaigns. It stipulates that online platforms take action against infox, in particular by setting up reporting mechanisms, and require them to report their efforts to the CSA in an annual declaration.

Openness and demonetization of pages that multiply infox

In its report, the CSA also calls for “increased transparency” in the algorithms that identify infoxes, and encourages operators to become more involved in information training and strengthen their partnerships with the media.

The vast majority of platforms have not specified either “the measures that allow sponsored content to gain visibility, which is at the core of their economic model”, but can also disseminate misleading information. The CSA urges them to take steps to demonetize sites that spread false information.

Several experts in media, higher education and new technology, including an AFP journalist, contributed to the preparations for CSA’s work. With a network of more than 80 specialized journalists in more than 35 countries and 15 languages, AFP participates in “Third Party Fact-Checking” in a program, developed by Facebook, to verify information from the media.

Through this program, which launched in December 2016, Facebook pays about sixty media outlets around the world, general or specialized, to use their “fact checks” on their platform and on Instagram. The participating media are completely free in the choice and treatment of their subjects.

With AFP