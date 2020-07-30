agreement approves phasing out federal police from Portland

Officials in Oregon and the Donald Trump administration announced Wednesday that they have reached an agreement to phase out federal police from Portland as of Thursday. But according to the US administration, the agents will remain in place in the event of a violent search.

“After discussions with the vice president and administrative officials, the federal government has accepted my request and will begin withdrawing its agents,” Kate Brown, the Democratic governor of the northwestern state, wrote in a statement. United States.

Following my discussions with VP Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland. They have acted as an occupying force and aroused violence. From tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection and ICE officials will leave downtown Portland. – Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 29, 2020

Kate Brown said U.S. Vice President Mike Pence agreed to a “facade” withdrawal of federal agents. Their deployment sparked a conflict between Democratic mayors and Republican President Donald Trump over the use of federal forces in their cities.

A gradual withdrawal from Thursday

In a statement, she said the plan required that officials protecting a Portland federal court begin leaving the center from Thursday.

For his part, the acting Home Security Minister Chad Wolf stressed that these federal agents are “still here” and will stay “until we see that the plan works and the court is not forever. Give in”.

As I told the governor yesterday, federal law enforcement will remain in Portland until the violent activity against our federal facilities ceases. We do not remove any law enforcement while our facilities and law enforcement are still under attack. – Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) July 29, 2020

The local police must ensure that order is maintained outside the buildings, with the federal agents responsible for securing the premises as usual.

“The state of Oregon has finally agreed to cooperate with our federal forces, exactly what we have been asking for since the violence broke out two months ago. We are pleased that Oregon is correcting its mistakes,” the Secretary of State argued.

Police are facing “anarchists and agitators,” Trump said

But the announcement was made by President Donald Trump, who had said hours earlier that local authorities must first “cleanse” the city of “anarchists and agitators” and praised the “fantastic work” of the federal police.

He repeated his attacks during the trip to Texas and threatened to “send the National Guard” to Portland.

“If they do not fix the problem locally very soon, we will send the National Guard and resolve this very quickly,” President Trump said.

The death of black forty-year-old George Floyd was suffocated on May 25 in Minneapolis by a white police officer, sparking huge anti-racist protests across the United States. The mobilization weakened considerably, but the protest pockets continued, especially in Portland, clearly marked on the left.

The deployment of federal agents, sometimes from the customs or border police and sporting an entire military panoply, had the effect of hardening the movement in this city with a long history of protest.

For two weeks, these peaceful gatherings almost systematically cease to degenerate into conflicts with the police.

Federal police are being sent to other major Democratic cities

Since the federal forces were sent to Portland, the government has decided to send them to other major cities across the country, primarily run by Democrats, such as Chicago.

The Donald Trump administration on Wednesday officially announced the distribution of these forces to three new cities (Cleveland, Detroit and Milwaukee), to help them prevent an increase in crime.

