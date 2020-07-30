ASSE: Perrin hangs in the crampons

The French defender has confirmed that the Coupe de France final against PSG is his last match for the Greens.

The emblematic captain of the Greens confirmed that the final of the Coupe de France against PSG (0-1) was his last match after 17 years of good and loyal service.

“It is with great feeling that I inform you that I played my last match with my club since last Friday during the final of the Coupe de France. Although I was hoping for a different purpose, I am happy and proud of my journey during these 17 seasons of professional football player, with ups and downs but always giving the maximum of myself “, he wrote in a press release issued by his club on Thursday.

“One side is turning but my history with ASSE is not over yet,” added the defender, who will be asked to take up a post in the ASSE organization chart.