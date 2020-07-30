Chelsea – Werner, Abraham … Giroud warns of competition!

In good shape since the recovery, Olivier Giroud will approach next season with ambition. Werner and Abraham are warned.

Very close to leaving last winter, Olivier Giroud finally decided to stay in Chelsea before the coronavirus pandemic disrupted all our lives. And since the resumption, the French striker is on the water.

Giroud has actually scored 8 goals in the Premier League since the start of the season, including … 6 since the resumption of his last seven starts. You will understand, the former Montpellier is no stranger to the qualification of Chelsea in the Champions League.

Werner’s arrival? “An additional motivation”

So, necessarily, this gives him ideas for next season, despite the transfer of Timo Werner from Leipzig. “I will be clear, this arrival is an extra motivation and it was inevitable that the club will recruit a striker. Chelsea is a fantastic club that spends money to strengthen the team, and I expected to see someone ‘arrive’., Giroud admitted in L’Équipe.

“Afterwards, when the teams play against us, it’s not bad to have a big, a circuit that can make the connection. But I’m not naive: Werner did not come to sit on the bench. But I will do everything for the coach to find. himself in a complex situation when he has to make his choice “, Giroud concluded. Frank Lampard warned!