Coupe de la Ligue, Olympics almost entirely against PSG

Lyon will be able to count on all its elements for the final of the final edition of the Coupe de la Ligue against Paris Saint-Germain, this Friday (9:10 pm

For this shock against PSG in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue scheduled for Friday night, Rudi Garcia has called an almost complete group.

The only notable absentees in the Rhone lineup are Kenny Tete, Youssouf Koné and the young Melvin Bard, who were also announced to leave this summer.

Olympic group against PSG:

Tatarusanu, Lopes, Racioppi – Rafael, Dubois, Marcelo, Denayer, Andersen, Marçal – Thiago Mendes, Caqueret, Jean Lucas, Aouar, Guimaraes, Reine-Adélaïde – Traoré, Dembélé, Memphis Depay, Cornet, Cherki, Toko Ekambi, Kade.