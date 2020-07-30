Near President Alassane Ouattara, Defense Minister Hamed Bakayoko was appointed Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire on Thursday. Until now, he has acted as former Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly since his death on July 8 and retains his service in the defense.

The Minister of Defense of Côte d’Ivoire, Hamed Bakayoko, was appointed Prime Minister on Thursday, July 30, replacing Amadou Gon Coulibaly, whose interim he had been in since his death on July 8, the presidency announced.

“The President of the Republic continued to sign a decree appointing Hamed Bakayoko as Prime Minister,” while retaining the defense portfolio, the Presidency’s press release indicated.

Considered close to President Alassane Ouattara and a pillar of the regime, HamedBakayoko, 55, has been defense minister since 2017, having been interior minister since 2011. He is also mayor of Abobo, one of the two most populous municipalities in Abidjan, since 2018.

His name had circulated as a presidential election before the appointment in March of Amadou Gon Coulibaly as a candidate for the ruling party for the October presidential election in Côte d’Ivoire. Following the latter’s unexpected death from a heart attack, Hamed Bakayoko had been appointed Prime Minister.

The current Ivorian president, Alassane Ouattara, is likely to run for president for a third term, but he announced Wednesday before his party’s political council that he’s postponing his decision.

Hamed Bakayoko has been campaigning since his youth with Alassane Ouattara and has been involved in his party, the Rassemblement des Républicains (RDR), since its founding in 1994. He has also directed the press body, the daily Le Patriot.

He was also Minister for New Information and Communication Technologies in the Governments of National Unity from 2003 to 2011, during the decades of the Ivorian crisis.

