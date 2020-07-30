Donald Trump mentions in a tweet the hypothesis of a postponement of the US presidential election

In a tweet, the US president confirmed on Thursday, July 30, that the risks of fraud threatened the presidential election in 2020 and wondered about a possible postponement of the vote. Under the US Constitution, the presidency, unlike Congress, does not have the power to change the presidential election.

US President Donald Trump spoke on Thursday, July 30, about the possibility of postponing the presidential election, without proving any risks of fraud linked to the Covid-19 epidemic. The tweet that provoked this possibility was published a few minutes after the announcement of a historic fall in US GDP in the second quarter (-32.9%).

“2020 will be the most erroneous and fraudulent election in history,” said the White House tenant, referring to the increased use of postal voting for the November 3 election. “It will be a disgrace to the United States,” he added.

With Universal Mail-In Voting (not Absentee Voting, which is good), 2020 will be the most INACTER & FRAUDULENT election in history. It will be a great embarrassment to the United States. Delay the election until people can vote properly, safely and securely ??? – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 30, 2020

“Postponed the election until people can vote normally, in full security ???”, he continued, as the United States crossed the milestone of 150,000 deaths from Covid-19 on Wednesday.

The President does not change the date of the vote

Ellen Weintraub, a supporter of the Federal Election Commission, recalled that Donald Trump could not change the date of the vote and that it would not.

The US Constitution is clear: the president does not have the power to decide to postpone a presidential election. Only Congress can take such an initiative. A spokesman for Donald Trump’s campaign, Hogan Gidley, said after the controversial tweet that the president “just asked a question.”

Several US states want to make voting by mail more accessible in order to limit the spread of Covid-19 as much as possible. Many of them have approved this voting system for several years and so far no serious study has reported major problems, apart from a few isolated incidents.

For several weeks, Donald Trump, in the face of very unfavorable opinion polls, has nevertheless spat out the mass of massive fraud. His comments on the subject prompted Twitter to report for the first time that one of his tweets was misleading in late May.

“Why would I do this?”

In late April, his Democratic opponent, Joe Biden, predicted that the billionaire would do his best to postpone the election. “Remember what I’re saying, I think he’s going to try to postpone the election for a while. One way or another, find reasons why they can not take place,” he said.

A few days later, Donald Trump, interviewed during a press conference in the White House, had categorically rejected this hypothesis. “I have never considered changing the date […]Why would I do that? He replied, referring to the “propaganda” in the democratic camp.

Asked ten days ago if he would accept the election result, the 45e President of American history had remained elusive. “I’ll see,” he replied simply.

According to the average of the national polls set up by the website RealClearPolitics, Joe Biden has an advance on Donald Trump of 8 to 10 percentage points for more than six weeks.

Since 1980, all candidates who had such an important advantage at the same stage have won, with one exception: the Democrat Michael Dukakis, who was finally defeated by George Bush in 1988.

In Texas, a state where no Democrat has won since Jimmy Carter in 1976 and where Donald Trump largely won in 2016, the two candidates are neck and neck. But with its 38 main voters, this southern state will weigh very heavily at the time of the bill.

