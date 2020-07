Lyonnais meet PSG in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue. A primordial meeting for men in Rudi Garcia.

For them, it is the most important game of the season. On Friday, Lyonnais will face PSG in the final of the Coupe de la Ligue with hopes of playing Europe for the 24th year in a row. In the event of victory against the champions of France, Olympique Lyonnais would qualify for the next Europa League.