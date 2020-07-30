for the WHO, it is urgent to execute the barrier gestures

While the Covid-19 pandemic is developing rapidly in Africa, WHO’s head of the continent, Dr Michel Yao, interviewed by France 24, insists on respecting barrier gestures to prevent the transmission of the new coronavirus.

The Covid-19 pandemic, which originally developed more slowly in Africa than in other regions of the world, is now accelerating on the poorest continent, a source of concern for the World Health Organization (WHO).

According to figures compiled by AFP, on Thursday 30 July, approximately 893,051 cases have been registered across the continent, with at least 18,851 deaths. South Africa is the most affected country with more than 450,000 cases and over 7,000 deaths. Globally, it ranks fifth among the countries with the highest number of pollutants.

>> To see: South Africa, the country most affected by Covid-19 on the continent

If the numbers for the entire continent are still low, compared to Europe or the United States, WHO Director of Health Aid Michael Ryan recently said he was “concerned” about the “acceleration” of the epidemic in Africa, where public health systems are failing.

“There is a need to continue to raise awareness and engage the communities where the epidemic is taking root (…) to ensure that barrier measures are applied,” insists Dr Michel Yao, head of the WHO in Africa, questioning in France 24. “We must distribute masks, provide water and soap or disinfectants and let these populations isolate people who are ill, “he adds.

“Inclusion could not be maintained for too long”

Dr Michel Yao recalls that the same barrier gestures have already made it possible in the past to “slow down or even eliminate other epidemics such as cholera” and that the difficulty lies “in areas with high population density, especially on the outskirts of large cities”.

Early and strict containment measures initially slowed the development of the disease in Africa, but the peak of the pandemic comes, according to the WHO, as many countries eased restrictions to avoid a collapse of their economy.

>> To see: DR Congo: end of state of health, Kinshasa returns to cafes’ terraces

“That was really the dilemma,” admits Dr. Michel Yao of France 24. “We are facing fragile economies and a good proportion of the day – to – day population for whom these measures were very difficult. That is why containment could not be maintained for too long. These measures led to social unrest in some countries and need to be lifted quickly. “

Result: these countries have not had time to increase their capacity to control the epidemic by setting up tests and tracking contacts in particular.

With AFP