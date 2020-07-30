Havertz plays in the Europa League with Bayer Leverkusen

Bayer Leverkusen can count on their nugget Kai Havertz for the final rounds of the Europa League.

Kai Havertz will appear well in the Europa League in August and with the Leverkusen shirt despite persistent rumors of a possible transfer regarding him. “It is in stone”Bayerie manager Rudi Voller said in an interview with Kicker.

Speculation about the future of Havertz remains unchanged. According to German media, the 21-year-old would already agree to join Chelsea and, among other things, find his teammate in the selection, Timo Werner (formerly Leipzig). The two clubs in question would only negotiate the transfer fee.

No “corona bonus” for Havertz

Leverkusen has always emphasized that he wants to sell the international for a sum of 100 million euros or more. “There is no corona reduction”, Völler warned. Havertz is under contract with coach Peter Bosz’s team until June 2022. No exit clause for this summer is included in his contract.

Bayer face Glasgow Rangers on August 6 in the second leg of the round of 16. The German team won the first stage 3-1 in Scotland. The return will take place at Ibrox Park, while the eight C3 finals will be held in Germany.