In France, deputies again voted PMA for all women

Article 1 of the PMA Act for all women was adopted at second reading on Wednesday evening by the National Assembly, despite opposition from the right. However, the text prohibits certain methods in France, such as egg donation in a couple of women or ART after death.

To applaud, the National Assembly voted again on Wednesday, July 29, to open the PMA to all women, a flagship measure of the bioethics proposal that was examined at second reading, despite strong opposition from the right.

This passionate debate since Tuesday night, this article 1your of the large bill was adopted by 66 votes to 27, with 3 abstentions, with several political groups divided.

Medically assisted reproduction (PMA), which makes it possible to have a child with various medical techniques (artificial insemination, in vitro fertilization, etc.), is currently reserved for heterosexual couples.

Emmanuel Macron’s campaign promise, this PMA extended to lesbian couples and single women, with the support of the majority and the left, will be replaced by Social Security.

As requested by the Government, the deputies voted on a version of this Article 1your almost identical to the one that resulted from the first reading in October last year.

Exercises still unauthorized

Despite divisions in the majority, they thus again rejected ART after death, with games from a deceased spouse or the opening of ART for transgender people.

The same fate for the donation of oocytes in a couple of women (technology known as ROPA), where the court saw a “shift towards surrogacy” (GPA, resource for a surrogate mother).

The assembly deleted another recent addition to the committee, which relates to mating (search for a donor with similar characteristics, especially physical). This widespread practice is contrary to the “spirit” of the bill, which is to “lift the taboo” on assisted reproduction, and not that such “confusion” through a physical resemblance to the parents, has justified several LREM deputies.

Right, an opposition figure in the half cycle

Right mobilized in the half cycle, right carried mainly iron against this article 1your, subject to more than 550 amendments, out of about 2,300 which MEPs will consider at the end of the week.

LR has tirelessly denied the creation of “fathers’ orphans” or the risk of a “commodification of proreation” and confirms its concern that the opening of PMA “inevitably” leads to surrogacy.

Health Minister Olivier Véran opposed “love is the foundation of the family home” and ruled out a new right for “thousands of families who will have thousands of children”.

Little satisfaction for the main opposition group: the assembly voted in favor of an LR amendment stating that the couple’s members are indeed “two”. Its author Xavier Breton was worried to one day see a “couple of three”, in other words a “flock”, who wanted a child.

And thanks to LR’s votes, an amendment was adopted by the anti-PMA “wanderer” for all, Blandine Brocard, which prescribes the delivery to the candidates of “conclusions from recent studies” on “the medical disorders caused” by PMA.

