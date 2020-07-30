Juve Olympics – Dybala remains uncertain for the Champions League

Dybala is injured in front of Sampdoria and suffers from a strained thigh. Will he be delivered on time for the Olympics?

How long is not available?

Juventus have certainly won a ninth Serie A title in a row thanks to their victory against Sampdoria (2-0) last Sunday, but the reception of Genoa put Paulo Dybala on the sidelines!

According to the medical report from Juventus, the 26-year-old attacking midfielder suffers from a strained left thigh. On the other hand, no exact period of inaccessibility has been communicated by the Old Lady.

“Paulo’s situation needs to be assessed on a daily basis, he has muscle problems. We need to see how it develops.”, said the sports director of Turin, Fabio Paratici, at the Sky Sports microphone.

Against Cagliari weighed his absence

Bad news for Juventus given the reception of Olympique Lyonnais on August 7, as part of the Champions League round of 16 second leg.

Beaten in the first stage (0-1), the Turks may need to reverse the trend without Dybala. Against Cagliari (0-2) on Wednesday, the absence of the Argentine was clearly felt …