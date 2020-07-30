Niçois Alain Wathelet arrives at QRM

INFO GOAL – Free since he left OGC Nice in September 2019, Alain Wathelet has joined QRM (N1) in a role as technical manager.

Alain Wathelet is the new technical director of Quevilly Rouen (QRM). According to information from Goal, Niçois joined the boarding school of National 1.

The historic coach of OGC Nice, Alain Wathelet left his position as head of the fitness center in September 2019. After being a nice player, assistant coach for the first team, coach and trainer in pre-education and training, he took over the head of the center in 2014.

For almost twenty years in Nice, Alain Wathelet will have contributed especially to the emergence of different generations, from Hugo Lloris to Malang Sarr and to the structuring of training at the club.

With its signature, QRM confirms the arrival of additional experiences in its organization chart.