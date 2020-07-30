PSG-Lyon, Marco Verratti: “There are no problems”

On the bench against Saint-Etienne last week, Marco Verratti picked up his news and PSG’s news on Thursday at a press conference.

Last week, on the occasion of the Coupe de France final, Thomas Tuchel decided to leave Marco Verratti on the bench at kick-off. An election commented on by the Italians on Thursday at a press conference. The latter ensures that there are no problems and that he may be a replacement.

His non-service against Saint-Etienne

Marco Verratti: I had talked to the coach before. He makes choices for the collective. Of course I would have liked to play, but I also have a lot of respect for Leo (Paredes). He had made a great match against Dortmund. It can happen (being on the bench). There are no problems. We will have many matches and all are important.

Long-term interruption with Covid-19

It was complicated for us and the other teams. Everyone went through the same problem. We worked at home, we ran, we kept in shape with our friends. We were serious during the preparations. I do not think we are 100%, but I hope we come to Lisbon in good physical shape.

“Mbappé is calm and will work hard to get back as soon as possible”

His ambition before the final

I’m glad we’re playing against Lyon. It is an important club in French football. It is a squad with very good players. I hope it will be a good final for the spectators, and that we will eventually win it. In any case, we will try to win it.

Mbappés damage

We were very disappointed. Although we won in the end (against ASSE, the editor’s remark), we had a thought for him. Big things are waiting for us and a player like Kylian (Mbappé) would start in any team. We miss him. He’s a great boy. He is quiet and will work hard to get back as soon as possible.

The meeting against Atalanta

Of course it is in everyone’s mind, but we do not think of Atalanta before this match. It is a final, we are preparing as well as possible. And from the day after tomorrow, we will start focusing on Atalanta.

Benjamin Quarez at the Stade de France.