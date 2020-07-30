RUMOR – Inter’s huge offer for Leo Messi

Inter are determined to realize their dreams by attracting Lionel Messi to the club for free in 2021.

The Argentines’ Barcelona contract expires on June 30, 2021, but Blaugrana is confident that their captain will remain in Catalonia.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, however, Inter will discuss with Messi in 2021 and make him an astronomical offer: a four-year contract worth 260 million euros.

As such, Messi would have a net income of 50 million euros, higher than Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus.

La Gazzetta adds that Inter would also benefit from Messi’s arrival, given his status as a world star.