The most deprived country in the world of coronavirus, the United States on Wednesday passed the milestone of 150,000 deaths while Brazil regrets 90,000 deaths. The economic recession is spreading in several countries around the world.

World Report July 29: 660,777 dead. The Covid-19 pandemic reserves almost no one and the balance sheet has stopped climbing around the world since December. In the United States in particular, five months after their first case of Covid-19, they regret about 150,000 deaths on July 30. The country recorded nearly 1,270 more deaths in one day on Wednesday and more than 68,000 new cases. Several states such as California, Texas and Florida have had to reverse the reopening of their operations.

In Brazil, the second country where Covid-19 kills the most in the world after the United States, the death toll was 90,134 deaths on Wednesday and a very large number of new pollutants in one day were recorded (69,074), according to the Ministry of Health. Official data are all the more worrying as they seem to be underestimated in the eyes of researchers while the country practices very few tests.

In China, where the pandemic began in late 2019, authorities on Wednesday announced 101 new cases of pollution, the heaviest toll in three months, while sports halls, bars and museums were closed in the most affected areas.

In Russia, Moscow wants to “avoid introducing a new restriction regime” after prescribing long prison terms in the spring, especially in the capital. According to official statistics, Russia has registered a total of 828,990 cases, of which 13,673 have been fatal.

In total, Covid-19 has killed 660,777 people around the world, according to the latest report released by AFP on Wednesday.

The worst recession after the war

The economic impact of the pandemic is devastating in several regions of the world. Especially in the United States, where millions of people are unemployed. “This pandemic is the biggest shock to the US economy in human memory,” said US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Wednesday.

“From the lowest level of unemployment in 50 years to the highest level in 90 years, and this in two months,” he said, calling for a policy to further support households and businesses. Analysts expect the announcement on Thursday of a significant decline in US GDP in the second quarter: at least -35%.

Never before before for Germany, which should reveal a decline in GDP of almost 10%, the pandemic that has dragged the country into its worst post-war recession.

On European coasts, the health and economic crisis linked to Covid-19 is generating “an exceptional flow of economic migrants”, the Italian Interior Ministry warned on Wednesday, urging the European Union to address the issue “immediately”. More than 11,000 migrants landed in Italy last week.

In France “do not relax your efforts”

In France, the local government’s economy will be affected by around € 7.3 billion this year due to the loss of tax revenue and the extra costs caused by the health crisis.

Health Minister Olivier Véran urged the French not to “let go” of efforts to avoid the “second wave”. “It’s a bit like the parable of Mount Sisyphus: we thought we were done and the virus is coming back. We need a vaccine,” the minister concluded.

INSEE revealed on Thursday that between the end of March and the beginning of April, the epidemic had generated a peak in Europe with a mortality rate of 50% compared to an average based on the number of deaths in the same week between 2016 and 2019. This mortality rate reached 60% in France, 155% in Spain, 91% in Belgium.

With AFP