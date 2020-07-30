Transfers, Osasuna on the post to afford Kubo (Real Madrid)

(C) Getty Images

According to AS, Osasuna is currently the favorite to secure a loan for the Japanese Real Madrid winger Take Kubo.

Young prodigy Real Kungo from Real Madrid will be one of the main characters in the transfer market this summer in Spain.

According to information from AS A loan to Osasuna is currently the most viable option for the 19-year-old.

Other favorites in the battle to land Kubo, who spent the 2019-20 season in Mallorca after arriving in Madrid last summer, are Betis and Granada, while Sevilla FC are said to be all but ruled out at this point.

No matter what club the young winger offers himself, he has to pay Madrid 5 million for each loan deal.