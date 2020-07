Real Madrid players smoke up before their opposition to City in the round of 16 second leg of C1.

After winning the title as champions of Spain, Real now have the ambition to extend their course in the Champions League. Despite the home game against City (1-2), in the eighth first part of the competition, Merengue are hopeful of reaching the final 8 of the competition. In recent days, they have been preparing with application and determination for this trip to the North West of England.