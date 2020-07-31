Alan Parker, British manager of ‘Midnight Express’, died at the age of 76

British director Alan Parker has died at the age of 76, his family announced on Friday. He comes especially from the origins of the movies “Midnight Express”, “Mississippi Burning”, “Birdy” or even “Fame”.

Alan Parker, the British director of “Midnight Express”, “Mississippi Burning”, “Birdy”, “Angel Heart”, or even “Fame”, died on Friday 31 July at the age of 76 announced his family.

Born in London on February 14, 1944, Alan Parker succumbed to a “long illness”, according to a spokesman appointed by his family.

Ten-time Oscar winner

In his almost thirty-year career, he left behind an impressive series of critical and / or popular successes, including the musicals “Fame” (1980) and “Evita” (1996) with Madonna, or “The Commitments” (1990) and “Mississippi Burning “(1988).

He also produced the concept double album “The Wall” by the British rock group Pink Floyd (1982) and “Angel Heart” (1987), a film noir laced with the supernatural and voodoo with Mickey Rourke and Robert de Niro.

Coming from advertising, where he studied in the 1960s and 1970s, Alan Parker had signed his first feature film in 1975: “Bugsy Malone”, a musical pastiche of gangster films played entirely by children.

Two years later, “Midnight Express”, a nightmare dive into the Turkish prison system, won him two Oscars. In total, Alan Parker’s films have won ten Oscars. He also got 19 Bafta [équivalent britannique des César]. And in 1985, “Birdy” won with Nicolas Cage and Matthew Modine the jury’s special grand prize at the Cannes Film Festival.

“A film director must have the feeling of a poet and a construction worker’s energy. The tragedy is that for many of us it is the opposite,” he said. the list of his quotes on the official website dedicated to him.

“My life and many other people (…) will never be the same again”

The former president of the Cannes Film Festival, Gilles Jacob, praised a filmmaker “lively, brilliant, productive” and a “sarcastic spirit”.

David Puttman, who produced several of Alan Parker’s films, praised one who was his “oldest and closest friend” and who “always impressed him with his talent.” “My life and that of many other people who loved and respected him will never be the same again,” he added.

Alan Parker leaves behind his wife Lisa Moran-Parker, five children and seven grandchildren.

With AFP and Reuters