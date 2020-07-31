areas in Agadir invaded by underground car garages

About ten years ago, the district had about forty garages. With the university Ibn Zohr from AgadirWe now have more than 500. Since February 2020, we have seen two underground garages appear per week. This massacre also continued during the confinement, when everyone was at home. These garages work seven days a week and cause a lot of noise. We brought in a volunteer sound and acoustics expert to assess this inconvenience: he observed an extremely high level, which sometimes exceeds 85 decibels. However, the maximum tolerated by law is 60 decibels, a level that is already very disturbing daily.





The author of this video taken in Lkhiam district has no less than 10 underground garages in this single alley.

Most garages are 3×3 m² and do not have enough space to repair cars and keep all maintenance equipment. The employees use the small premises to eat and run the business, but work on the streets. Engine oil and fuel oil flood the road everywhere. It is the occupation of the public sphere. The colors used by these garages pollute the air in the neighborhood. In addition, it is a material that should be used in a safe and closed factory, far from home because it is harmful to the human body.

Our observer Redouane Moufrid has lived in Lkhiam, the largest of these districts, since the early 1980’s. He has formed, with 32 district associations, a collective to condemn this phenomenon and find a solution to pollution and noise from the municipality.

Car wrecks, air pollution and harassment on the street

Redouane Moufrid sent our editorial team a collective complaint document composed of its collective of neighboring associations and sent to Agadir municipality in the spring of 2019. To demonstrate the harmfulness of the products used by illegal garages, residents have attached their medical examinations to the document, which included serious coronary injuries (damage to the arteries that supply the heart) which for our observer is linked to the spread of illegal garages. Redouane emphasizes that these companies also pose a permanent danger to residents:

On the other hand, these companies work with tools that do not respect safety measures and use gas that is normally produced for large industries, which can cause explosions at any time. [Un incendie explosif a éclaté dans une tôlerie clandestine du quartier de Laazib, près du quartier de Redouane, le 9 janvier 2019. Il n’a fait aucune victime, NDLR].

Agadir 24tv-media broadcast this video filmed by a resident of Laazib. We can see the building above the completely smoky workshop, before firefighters arrived.

In our neighborhood, schools are in the middle of ruined cars and secret “workshops”, and children can not even play or move safely on foot from home to school. The garage workers are not from the neighborhood, as are their bosses who are hardly ever there, and to whom we can not directly complain, so that above all another problem has arisen: the young employees spend their nights here when the work is over and continue to listen. night. During the day or in the evening, some of them harass young girls and women, who no longer feel safe in their own area.





At 028, the author comments on this video posted by our Observer: “This is supposed to be a residential area. We are in front of an elementary school. This is a situation that has been going on for several years. The sidewalk is definitely more useful.”

We had meetings with Agadir City Council in May 2019, which had promised to build an industrial district in the northern part of Greater Agadir. One year later, we only received recommendations intended for the owners of these garages without a view of an industrial area far from our residential areas.

It is worse that we were told that garages have moved from other areas in Agadir to come and settle here. Because Lkhiam has become an important address for these companies!

The owners of these garages, for their part, acknowledged that the situation was not ideal. But they, in turn, demand that a proper industrial area be established.

They also see themselves as victims of rejection of city plans or slowness in development projects of Grand Agadir.